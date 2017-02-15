Editor's note: If you'd like the brief in your inbox each weekday, you can sign up here.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee is taking up three abortion-related bills today. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Marissa Evans for updates, and watch live on our site.

The bills proposed this session range from banning "partial-birth abortions" and fetal tissue donations to reinforcing a recent DSHS rule allowing cremation and burial as options for fetuses.

Last month, a federal court blocked a Texas fetal remains burial rule. The decision came as a blow to anti-abortion lawmakers, with Judge Sam Sparks ruling the state couldn't require health providers to bury or cremate fetuses. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office would appeal the decision.

The battle lines over abortion this session are already coming into focus. Republicans have filed legislation that would require abortion providers to file fetal death certificates after the procedure, while Democrats have authored bills that would reverse the 24-hour waiting period to get an abortion.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will join North Carolina's lieutenant governor and the Family Research Council at noon to discuss what some states are doing to "protect the safety and privacy of women and children," according to the council. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Alexa Ura for updates.

GOP back to open combat over Obamacare, Politico



The evolution of the energy capital of the world, Texas Monthly

Education Austin calls out Austin ISD superintendent, KVUE

Permian prices may deter some drillers, The Midland Reporter-Telegram



Galveston County seeking more power to enforce immigration laws, The Daily News ($)



Pence did not learn that Flynn misled him on Russia until last week, The Washington Post ($)

Join us for an online screening and discussion of TOWER, a documentary that tells the untold stories of the 1966 mass shooting at the University of Texas at Austin, at 11 a.m. today.

Join us in person or online for a discussion with state Reps. César Blanco, D-El Paso, and Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, at Odessa College Feb. 17.

Nobody wanted Lena, a sex-trafficking victim, to end up in jail. But Houston police arrested her anyway. They call this practice "arrest and recovery" — and it happens a lot in a system that provides few alternatives for young trafficking victims who need help. Photo by Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"Justice is the last line of defense for civil and human rights protected under the U.S. Constitution and laws passed by Congress. From the Civil Rights Act through the Voting Rights Act to the Shepard/Boyd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the DOJ has stood as the defender of citizens whose rights are denied." The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

— Claude Cummings Jr. of Communications Workers of America about civil rights and newly-confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions via TribTalk

