A program at the Psychology Lab at Indiana State University is using improvisational theater to research how students with autism communicate. By practicing how to show various emotions in certain social situations, students have the opportunity to experiment with what actions and reactions work and start to feel comfortable acting outside their theater space. (NPR)
