Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement say more than 50 people were arrested and detained this past weekend in a "targeted operation.” Officials say they were looking for specific people who have "failed to honor a deportation order or because they have a DWI-related warrant or because of domestic violence."

But according to the Austin-American Statesman, some immigrant parents are keeping their children home from school. And in at least one instance, a case of mistaken identity has led to a family crisis.

On Friday, Irma Perez got a call from a neighbor with disastrous news: Her husband, Miguel Angel Torres, was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after dropping off their three daughters at school.

Help us report on sex trafficking in Texas: Over the past five months, The Texas Tribune has investigated the hidden world of sex trafficking. Now, we want to hear about your experiences.

Ask Texas Tribune journalists Neena Satija, Morgan Smith and Edgar Walters about our investigation into sex trafficking in Texas by joining us for a Feb. 21 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" chat with a former child welfare investigator.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

After being sold for sex as a teen, Jean, now 21, says she is attempting to rebuild her life in East Texas, starting with getting her GED and driver’s license. Jean's father sexually abused her for years before Texas put her in foster care. Then she shuffled from home to home before turning to a pimp for the stability that eluded her. Photo by Callie Richmond. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"A discriminatory religious test to determine entry after refugees have already escaped the worst forms of persecution is not in keeping with who we are and what we believe."

— Karim Farishta, a student and former Obama administration White House staffer, about President Trump's executive order on refugees via TribTalk

