How the crusade against sex trafficking in Texas has left child victims behind.

In Sold Out, The Texas Tribune investigates how Texas’ top officials have failed to protect the state’s most vulnerable youth from being trafficked for sex.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. CST, join Texas Tribune reporters Neena Satija, Morgan Smith and Edgar Walters for a live discussion about the project with Chuck Paul, a former child welfare investigator who spent more than a decade tracking down foster care runaways and investigating sex trafficking.

The Texas Tribune team spent five months reporting on this project, interviewing more than 90 people, including 16 victims, 14 foster care and victim service providers, eight prosecutors, 11 police officers and three pimps. Reporters reviewed more than three dozen criminal cases and attended two full sex-trafficking trials.

Ask Paul and our journalists anything about sex trafficking in Texas by joining us Feb. 21 on Reddit for our "Ask Me Anything" chat. You will need a Reddit account to participate (you can register here), or you can submit a question in advance by posting in the comments below.