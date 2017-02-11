Fifty years after a gunman opened fire from the tower at the University of Texas in Austin – the first recorded mass shooting in U.S. history – students can now carry loaded handguns on campus. Hear from proponents and opponents of the new law, which affects all public universities in the state.

 

