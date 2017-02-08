On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Alexa, Aman and Patrick about the hunt for Tom Brady's missing jersey, the Texas Senate's fight over "sanctuary" cities and Syrian refugees arriving in Texas amid President Trump's travel ban.

