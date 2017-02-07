Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Edwards Aquifer Authority Board of Directors; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)
- Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 933 E. Court St., Seguin (10 a.m.)
- Urban Riparian Symposium; BioScience Research Collaborative, Rice University, 6500 Main St., Houston (Feb. 15-17)
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, Implementing Committee; 901 E. Quincy St., San Antonio (9 a.m.)
