Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Thursday, Feb. 9

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Edwards Aquifer Authority Board of Directors; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 933 E. Court St., Seguin ( 10 a.m.)

Urban Riparian Symposium; BioScience Research Collaborative, Rice University, 6500 Main St., Houston (Feb. 15-17)

Thursday, Feb. 16