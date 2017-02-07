Happy Tuesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

At the Texas Capitol, the union dues bill is back

Legislation to stop automatic payroll deductions for most public employee unions is back after failing two years ago. Supporters say the state shouldn't be involved in collecting union dues; opponents say the GOP is trying to cripple certain unions.

Texas families are struggling to pay for college — but so is the state

Rising tuition is making it hard for parents and students to pay for college in Texas. But state funding is strained, too. So where will the money come from to grow enrollment and elevate Texas universities?

Facing business opposition, Dan Patrick seeks to boost "bathroom bill"

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday decried as "bogus" a report indicating the potential economic impact that could result from the proposed "bathroom bill."

Dan Patrick calls on Texas Rangers to locate Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers and Houston Police Department to team up in finding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's football jersey, which was stolen Sunday night.

Today, the Senate will take up two of Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency items: reforming ethics laws and banning "sanctuary cities." Watch the livestream on our site at 10 a.m. CST and follow Texas Tribune reporters Jay Root, Julián Aguilar and Sanya Mansoor for updates.

The ethics legislation passed a Senate committee without fanfare last week. Among other things, the bill would require lawmakers to reveal more of their private business dealings.

Among other things, the bill would require lawmakers to reveal more of their private business dealings. A tougher fight is expected over a bill banning "sanctuary cities." After a 16-hour committee hearing, lawmakers voted along party lines Friday on a bill that would punish local governments that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

After a 16-hour committee hearing, lawmakers voted along party lines Friday on a bill that would punish local governments that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials. The legislation comes amid escalating tensions between Abbott and the Travis County sheriff. Abbott cut funding after Travis County officially adopted "sanctuary" policies.

The U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security will hold a hearing at 9 a.m. CST on border security. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Julián Aguilar for updates.

Child Protection Roundtable will hold a rally at 2 p.m. CST in front of the Capitol, advocating for an overhaul of CPS. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Marissa Evans for updates.

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders will face off in a CNN debate on the Affordable Care Act at 8 p.m. CST. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Abby Livingston for updates.

On Feb. 13, we launch Sold Out, a multi-part investigation into Texas' child sex-trafficking pipeline. Sign up to receive email alerts for this investigation and other special projects from The Texas Tribune.

Save the date: The Texas Tribune Festival is back for 2017! Join us for a weekend of Texas politics, policy and much more on Sept. 22-24 at UT-Austin.

Join us online or in person at 8 a.m. CST to meet several new legislators, Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, and Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas.

Tonight at 6 p.m. CST, join us for happy hour at the W Austin Records Room for cocktails and a frank conversation about what to expect from state lawmakers this year.

"The uncomfortable fact for most people is that the Houston region is flood prone and engineering and infrastructure solutions will never reduce or prevent extreme rainfall events."

— Michael Bloom, manager of the Sustainability Practice for R.G. Miller Engineers, Inc. and Steve Stagner, President and CEO of ACEC Texas, about the impact of floods on the Houston region via TribTalk

