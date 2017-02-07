A new study finds that Africa's lakes rank highest in human water security threats, with European and American lakes exhibiting the highest biodiversity threats. Walter Rast, a fellow at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, led the study, which is part of an international project that's assessing water systems shared by two or more nations. (Texas State University)
