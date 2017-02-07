What: The Urban Riparian Symposium, "Balancing the Challenges of Healthy Urban Streams." Presentations, discussions and workshops will provide an opportunity for natural resources professionals to share ideas and lessons learned in urban riparian and stream planning, assessment, design, construction and evaluation.
Who: Sponsors include the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Texas Water Resources Institute, the Texas Riparian Association, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas A&M Forest Service, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, the Upper Trinity Conservation Trust, and Save Buffalo Bayou.
When: Feb. 15–17
Where: BioScience Research Collaborative, Rice University, 6500 Main St., Houston
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.