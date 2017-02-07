What: The 21st Annual Texas Land Conservation Conference, with practical educational programs for land conservation organizations, public agency partners and landowners.

Who: Hosted by the Texas Land Trust Council and presented by The Nature Conservancy. Andrew Sansom, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will moderate a panel on "Private Land for Public Good" that includes Bob Ayres of Shield Ranch, Paula Smith of Dobbs Run, and Darrell Wood of Leavitt Ranches.

Other speakers include Reggie Hall, Land Conservation Loan Program, The Conservation Fund; Laura Huffman, The Nature Conservancy; Andrew Bowman, Land Trust Alliance; Melinda Taylor, Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law, and Business, UT School of Law; Wayne Walker, Common Ground LLC; and George Kelly, Resource Environmental Solutions.

When: March 1-3

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Where: The Hilton Austin Airport Hotel, 9515 Hotel Drive, Austin