In an effort to reduce its $400 million budget deficit, Wyoming lawmakers will vote on a bill that caps special education funding and places the burden of payment for services exceeding that cap, on districts. While proponents of the bill cite a national precedent of implementing similar allocation guidelines, special education advocates argue that state dollars spent early in a child’s lifetime reduce the cost to the taxpayer in the long run. (Wyoming Public Radio)
