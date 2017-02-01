WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate officially confirmed former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as the next U.S. Secretary of State Wednesday. Both Senators from Texas, Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, voted in favor of Tillerson's confirmation.

While at times his prospects seemed unsteady amid concerns about his business relationships with autocratic governments such as Russia, Republicans ultimately fell in line behind President Donald Trump's nomination of the Wichita Falls native.

The confirmation vote means that Tillerson is the first Texan to serve as the country's top diplomat in nearly 25 years, since James A. Baker held the post during President George H.W. Bush's administration.

Tillerson's appointment to the post seemed to come out of nowhere amid President Trump's transition period. But Baker, in fact, was one of several Bush family loyalists who pushed for the Tillerson nomination, according to reports.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Wednesday vote was more of a formality than a suspenseful tally: U.S. Senators had backed Tillerson on Monday on a procedural vote.

Three Republican U.S. senators – Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida – aired reservations about Tillerson but ultimately voted for him.

At Tillerson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month, Rubio in particular hammered him with queries on Russia, that country's influence in the 2016 election and the Syrian conflict and its handling of dissidents.

“He believes in putting this country first, and I have no doubt that he will serve the United States with great integrity and care," said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a Senate floor speech earlier in the day. "And it's none too early for us to transition to somebody of his great qualifications and experience.”

A University of Texas graduate, Tillerson is likely to serve in the Trump administration with a graduate of rival Texas A&M University: former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who appears on track for Senate confirmation as the next Secretary of Energy.

Read more:

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida subjected Rex Tillerson to intensive questioning amid his Senate confirmation hearing.

Rick Perry embraced "sound science" on climate change at his confirmation hearing.

Perry's confirmation hearing marked his re-entry into the national political arena.

Disclosure: Exxon Mobil Corporation, the Texas A&M University System and the University of Texas System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.