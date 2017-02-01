More than 1 million people responded to the National Education Association’s campaign to urge voters to email their senators about the upcoming vote to confirm Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary. The National Education Association, the nation’s largest union and a fierce opponent of DeVos, also set up a hotline, which 40,000 people used to reach lawmakers and oppose DeVos' nomination. (The Washington Post)
