Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were involved in a raid of Celerity Education Group’s headquarters last week after the Los Angeles-based charter school organization fomented concerns of fraud and mismanagement. The raid, coupled with recent investigations by the L.A. Unified School District, highlight a lack of regulatory consistency in charter school operations both in the state of California and throughout the country. (Los Angeles Times)
