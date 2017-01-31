A federal district court in Corpus Christi has halted the execution of Texas death row inmate John Ramirez two days before he was set to die.

Ramirez, 32, was convicted in 2009 in the stabbing death of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi during a robbery. Castro was stabbed 29 times, and Ramirez wasn’t arrested until more than three years later near the Mexican border, according to court documents. He was set for execution on Thursday.

The stay, which the state is appealing, comes after two motions were filed last week by federal death penalty attorney Greg Gardner, even though he had no previous experience in the case. The court granted the motions to stop the execution and grant Ramirez new counsel because, Gardner claimed, Ramirez’s previous attorney had failed to file a clemency petition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.