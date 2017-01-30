A new study shows that the cancer mortality rate has declined 20 percent since 1980, but some areas of the country have pockets of stubbornly high rates. (Los Angeles Times)
Hide all comments Start the conversation
A new study shows that the cancer mortality rate has declined 20 percent since 1980, but some areas of the country have pockets of stubbornly high rates. (Los Angeles Times)
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.