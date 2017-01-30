Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

IS IT ALL IN YOUR HEAD? True Stories of Imaginary Illness

by Suzanne O'Sullivan

Trained in both neurology and clinical neurophysiology, British doctor O’Sullivan sometimes strays from both fields to enter the realm of psychology and the within-mind processes that can make an otherwise healthy person feel very sick indeed. As she writes, her early experiences came in a study of people with epilepsy who were not responding to standard treatments—not responding, it turns out, because 70 percent of them were not really suffering from epilepsy but instead from psychological troubles... An intriguing look at how mental processes affect and alter our views—and feelings—of health and illness.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For the full review, visit kirkus.com.