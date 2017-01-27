The death penalty has been slowly on the decline in the U.S. Tough-on-crime Texas has also seen a decline in its use. What could that mean for the future of the penalty here?
Read the full story — which is part of a series called State of Execution — at Texas Standard. The series also includes a look at elderly inmates and a story about the emotional toll of the death penalty on victims' families.
Read more from The Texas Tribune:
- After a nearly four-hour delay while waiting on final appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court, Terry Edwards was executed Thursday night for a robbery turned murder he claimed he did not commit.
- Here is a look at the inmates currently on Texas' death row.
