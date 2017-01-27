Happy Friday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Jury to decide Border Patrol agent's fate

The fate of Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna and his Mexican-born brother Eduardo, both charged with drug trafficking and the murder of a would-be snitch, falls to a Cameron County jury Friday after almost two weeks of testimony and sparring over evidence.

Texas executes man convicted in double murder

After a nearly four-hour delay while waiting on final appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court, Terry Edwards was executed Thursday night for a robbery turned murder he claimed he did not commit.

Analysis: Texas leaders posturing in public for legislative advantage

Texas state leaders are debating several important issues in a very public way, delivering their messages to one another through rallies, press conferences, trade association meetings and the media. Get your popcorn ready.

Trump administration moves forward with construction of border wall (video)

In the Texas Political Roundup: Lawmakers push for school choice legislation, President Trump unveils plans to build a wall on the southern border and Gov. Greg Abbott proposes removing any officeholder who promotes "sanctuary cities."

Amid "sanctuary" standoff, Abbott asks agencies to list Travis County funding

Gov. Greg Abbott's office is asking state agencies to take stock of their funds to Travis County as he further escalates his standoff with the county's sheriff, Sally Hernandez, over her new "sanctuary" policy.

Trump suggests large tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall

The Trump administration announced Thursday it intended to implement a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a coming border wall. An official appeared to walk back the statement later that afternoon.

Travis County Sheriff not backing down on sanctuary policy

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez indicated Thursday she is not backing away from her recently introduced "sanctuary" policy.

Muslim leaders denounce "intolerance" as lawmakers hold "Islamic Terrorism" event

As Republican lawmakers met for a "homeland security summit," Muslim leaders said state Rep. Kyle Biedermann discriminated against them in sending a letter to poll their beliefs.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pans Texas House budget proposal

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday panned the Texas House's budget proposal, suggesting it is fiscally irresponsible because it exceeds Comptroller Glenn Hegar's biennial revenue estimate.

In a gruesome murder case, a Cameron County jury is set to consider the fate of a Border Patrol agent and his brother on Friday. U.S. Border Patrol agent Joel Luna and Eduardo Luna face capital murder and drug trafficking charges in a grisly case that started with the discovery of a headless body floating near South Padre island.

They both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Brief is written and compiled by your morning news baristas, Bobby Blanchard and Cassi Pollock.