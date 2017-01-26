Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez indicated Thursday she is not backing away from her recently introduced "sanctuary" policy.
Her comments came a day after Gov. Greg Abbott proposed the removal of Hernandez, who announced Friday she would reduce her department's cooperation with federal immigration authorities when they request an inmate be flagged for possible deportation.
"Our community is safer when people can report crimes without fear of deportation," Hernandez, whose jurisdiction includes Austin, said in a statement. "I trust the court system and our judges to assess the risks and set appropriate bonds and conditions for all who are incarcerated."
Hernandez, who was elected in November, has said her department would honor requests from federal immigration officials only if they obtain a warrant from a judge ordering the confinement.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The policy sparked criticism from Texan Republican leaders, including Abbott, who called for the removal of any officeholder who promotes sanctuary cities during a Fox News news interview on Wednesday.
Hernandez, however, said she remains committed to her constituents and said she "will not allow fear and misinformation" to be her guiding principles.
Read more:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up