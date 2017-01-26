Twenty-two new faces have taken their places in the Texas Legislature this year — 21 of them in the House and one in the Senate. All but seven are Republicans. Some filled vacant seats, while others triumphed over incumbents in the March primaries to clinch their new positions, including state Reps. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg; Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park; and Valoree Swanson, R-Spring. In House District 107, Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, defeated Republican incumbent Kenneth Sheets.

Explore the list below to find out more about the new lawmakers. In addition to those listed, the Texas Senate includes two new members who've previously served in the Texas House — Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Borris Miles, D-Houston. State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has also returned to the Legislature; he won the same seat he held in the House 30 years ago.