Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Thursday, Jan. 26

Texas Water Development Board Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9:30 a.m.)

North Texas Municipal Water District, Work Session & Board Meeting; 501 E. Brown St., Wylie (4 p.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Sulphur River Basin: Texas Riparian and Stream Ecosystem Trainings; Truman Arnold Student Center, Texarkana College, Great Room, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana (8 a.m.)

Groundwater Management Area 8 Joint Planning Meeting; Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 W. Henderson St., Cleburne (10 a.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Water Rights Advisory Work Group Meeting; Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Building E, Room 201S, 12100 Park 35 Circle, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Region L (South Central Texas) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; SAWS Service Center, 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North, San Antonio (9:30 a.m.)

Region F Regional Water Planning Meeting; Colorado River Municipal Water District Offices, 400 E. 24th St., Big Spring (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Financial Assistance Workshop; Barnhill Center, Bullock Ballroom (Historic Simon Theatre), 111 W. Main St., Brenham (10 a.m.)

Water Conservation Advisory Council Meeting; Building 6 conference room, 1340 Airport Commerce Drive, Austin (11 a.m.)

Freshwater Mussels Work Group; Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Travis Building, Room 104, 1701 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9 a.m.)

San Antonio Water System Board of Directors; 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North, San Antonio (9 a.m.)

Items for the Texas Water Events calendar are collected and curated by Todd Votteler, Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Water Journal.

*****

Trib+Water also brings you the latest hires, promotions and appointments of note in the water community:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appoints members to the Senate Agriculture, Water and Rural Affairs Committee as well as other committees for the 85th Texas Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appoints members to the Senate Agriculture, Water and Rural Affairs Committee as well as other committees for the 85th Texas Legislature.