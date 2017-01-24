President Trump on Wednesday will announce his administration is moving forward with the construction of his promised wall on the U.S. southern border, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press reported that the list of executive orders Trump is planning to roll out Wednesday features plans to strengthen the southern border, which include plans for the wall. The New York Times also reported the news, citing unnamed White House officials.

"Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow," Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. "Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

The Associated Press also reported that Trump is expected to unveil more domestic immigration enforcement measures.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The news comes as Texas lawmakers and businesses with ties to trade with Mexico continue to mull over how Trump’s actions will affect the regional economies. It’s unclear what Trump’s plans are, however, as the president's surrogates have entertained an actual brick-and-motar barrier in some parts and a virtual wall — where cameras and sensors detect illegal crossings — in others.

When asked by the Texas Tribune in December, not one of the 38-member Texas delegation offered full-throated support of a complete border wall.