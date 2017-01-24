A new report on the 2016 Texas Water Roadmap Forum that develops plans for the state's water future is now available. It was sponsored by the Texas Water Development Board and the National Science Foundation Research Coordination Network on Climate, Energy, Environment and Engagement in Semiarid Regions. (Headwaters to Ocean)
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up