A new book and traveling art show, both titled "Of Texas Rivers and Texas Art," celebrate the state's rivers, bayous and bays through words and art. It is the result of a collaboration between Andrew Sansom, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, and Bill Reeves, of William Reaves/Sarah Foltz Fine Art in Houston. The book comes out in February, and the show will debut at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts on Feb. 16. (Southwest Art)
