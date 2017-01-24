What: Texas Water Symposium on Watershed Protection Plans: Creating and Maintaining Healthy Waterways at a Community Scale.

The symposium will focus on how local communities across the Hill Country and the state are taking action with watershed protection plans to protect the creeks, springs and rivers they rely on for drinking water, recreation, habitat, and economic stability. The plans that will be discussed bring landowners together to leverage local resources with state and national funds to promote best management practices, restoration, and low impact development.

Who: The forum will be moderated by Andrew Sansom, Executive Director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Panelists include Meredith Miller, the Meadows Center; Chris Herrington, Water Resource Evaluation Section Manager, City of Austin Watershed Protection Department; Dianne Wassenich, Program Manager, San Marcos River Foundation; and Brian Koch, Regional Watershed Coordinator, Texas Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Hosts and sponsors include Schreiner University, Texas Tech University, the Meadows Center, Texas State University Department of Geography, Texas Public Radio and the Hill Country Alliance.

When: Feb. 23, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Texas State University Center, LBJ Teaching Theater, San Marcos