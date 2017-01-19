Watch Rick Perry's confirmation hearing
Here's a livestream of former Gov. Rick Perry's appearance before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources as he aims to become the next U.S. Secretary of Energy.
- More than five years after his infamous "oops" moment, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is facing another high-pressure moment in the national spotlight this week: his confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Secretary of Energy.
- Rick Perry’s energy legacy is more complicated than you think.
- Perry met with senators earlier this month, ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing.
