As Texas debates CPS fix, caseworkers face long days, late nights (video)
The state’s top leaders have vowed to address the woeful shortcomings of the child welfare system. State lawmakers know that even in a tight budget cycle, they're going to have to spend money to address the problems. This is part of our "State of Mind" video series on community concerns coming to the Capitol.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up