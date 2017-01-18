Vouchers back on the national radar
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, has renewed focus on the controversial topic of school vouchers. A strong proponent of school choice, DeVos has raised millions of dollars for voucher-friendly political candidates in several states. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, as of 2017, only 14 states and Washington, D.C., had voucher programs. (Los Angeles Times)
