JP Morgan Chase awards $20 million in state grants
Ten states received $20 million in grants from JP Morgan Chase & Co. to build comprehensive career and technical education systems in collaboration with businesses in their respective states.
Ten states received $20 million in grants from JP Morgan Chase & Co. to build comprehensive career and technical education systems in collaboration with businesses in their respective states. The grants are part of New Skills for Youth, a $75 million JP Morgan Chase initiative focused at improving career and technology education programs. (T|H|E Journal)
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up