High school college counselors squeezed for time
According to the 2014 data collected by the U.S. Department of Education, high schools in the U.S. have on average one counselor for every 250 students. Counselors who are pressed for time end up triaging students, dealing primarily with the most urgent cases: students at risk of dropping out and those who are excelling. (EdSource)
