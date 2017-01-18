Education secretary nominee DeVos faces tough questions
Betsy DeVos sat for a confirmation hearing this week amid considerable opposition from public school advocates who say she has no relevant experience in public education.
Betsy DeVos, President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of education who began confirmation hearings this week, faces considerable opposition from public school advocates who say she has no relevant experience in public education as either a teacher, administrator or student. (The Washington Post)
