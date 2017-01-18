About a month after being sworn in, Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen announced his resignation in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, asserting that he could "no longer deal with such differing views and divisiveness," according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

“Consider this my resignation,” McQueen posted to Facebook at around 2 p.m. according to the Caller-Times. “I resign immediately. The city can no longer deal with such differing views and divisiveness. I step down from my position as Mayor, in order to allow the council and city to regain focus on success."

"Sorry, they are now into my ex-wives and kids," McQueen continued. "Nothing good will come from that mess."

McQueen has also submitted his resignation to the city secretary, according to the Caller-Times.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

City Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn, who is the mayor pro tem and will lead the council in McQueen's place, told the Caller-Times she “appreciated” McQueen’s decision to resign and that rules are being discussed on how to proceed.

McQueen was sworn in as mayor just over a month ago on Dec. 13, after unseating Nelda Martinez in the November elections. Since there is more than a year left in his term, the Caller-Times reported that there will likely be a special election to fill the position.

In another Facebook post, published earlier Wednesday, McQueen condemned the council for being “comprised of only high school graduates” and emphasized his engineering credentials to explain why he, as “the most educated and experienced person on council,” was attacked.

The Corpus Christi city council does include members with college degrees, according to the Caller-Times.

Read more: