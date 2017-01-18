Trib+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

INSIDE MY PENCIL: Teaching Poetry in Detroit Public Schools

by Peter Markus

For 20 years, Michigan-based novelist and short story writer has worked at the InsideOut Literary Arts Project in Detroit as a writer in residence and educator. … In “Inside My Magic Pencil,” Markus shares some of the creative visions of his “young seers” — which included everything from a giant purple squid eating a cheeseburger to a rainbow eyeball — after they looked inside pencils that Markus made them believe were “magic.” ... Markus writes in spare yet poetic language that is simple enough to be read and understood by younger readers. However, adults — especially writers and teachers — willing to see with their hearts as well as their minds will also be rewarded for reading this unique book.

