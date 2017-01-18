Arizona budget plan proposes new education spending
Last week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released a $9.8 billion state budget proposal that includes $114 million in new spending for K-12 education. The governor proposes pumping $38 million into high-performing schools and giving twice as much to schools with high percentages of low-income students. Critics of the plan say it does not go far enough and takes away local road funding to pay for new initiatives. (The Associated Press)
