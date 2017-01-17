Happy Tuesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Tribune today

As grand jury hearing looms, Dawnna Dukes' constituents worry about her ability to lead

As a case against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes is scheduled to get a grand jury hearing on Tuesday, some of her constituents worry the case will distract her from fulfilling their needs.



Can Texas Republicans hold America’s most conservative urban county?

Home to Fort Worth, Tarrant County continues to buck a national trend of big-city counties turning blue. There's no simple answer as to what makes it different. And little consensus on what it means for the future of Texas politics.



Border Patrol agent's murder trial begins this week

The capital murder case began in 2015 with the discovery of a headless body floating off South Padre Island. The trial of two men charged in the case — a U.S. Border Patrol agent and his Mexican-born brother — begins today in South Texas.

Donations pour in for North Texan who couldn't afford heat

Mary Garcia, an Arlington woman who was struggling to keep her lights on after the demise of Lite-Up Texas, said she is "overwhelmed" by the help she has received from those who read her story.



Texan group added then removed as partner for Women's March on Washington over abortion stance

A Texas-based feminist group that describes itself as "pro-life" learned Monday it had been abruptly removed as a listed partner of the Women's March on Washington scheduled for the day after the presidential inauguration.

Here's what the Texas bathroom bill means in plain English

The so-called bathroom bill has drawn national attention to the Texas Legislature. But what would the proposed bill actually do? We've annotated the text to explain in plain English how the bill would impact communities across Texas.

What you need to know

Later today, Travis County prosecutors will present evidence to a grand jury seeking an indictment against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin. She could face charges for abuse of official capacity and tampering with public records. This case has been ongoing for a while now, so here's what you need to know:

To get breaking news in your inbox, subscribe to our breaking news alerts here.

Other stories we're watching today:

News from home

Are you a Texan going to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump's inauguration? The Texas Tribune is working on a story about the inauguration and would like to hear from Texans traveling to Washington for the event.

What we're reading

(Links below lead to outside websites; paywall content noted with $)

The fiery vaccination debate ignites again in the Texas Legislature, KERA News

TSC forced to close associate nursing program, The Brownsville Herald

Abilene native Fraser ends long legislative career, Abilene Reporter News

In Texas, a test of whether the Voting Rights Act still has teeth, The New York Times ($)

Cubans seeking entry into U.S. arrive too late, Houston Chronicle ($)

Can a new leader help Democrats be relevant in the Texas House? The Dallas Morning News ($)

Texas may snuff out smoking for anyone younger than 21, The Dallas Morning News ($)

Photo of the day

Rick Augusta cuts 57-year-old Joseph Frederick's hair at Delton's Pecan Street Barber Shop in Pflugerville on Sunday. Asked about State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, Frederick said his representative's time had "come and gone." Photo by Laura Skelding. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note





"Isn't that the irony of how Donald Trump is president right now? We kinda shove people down and make them take their weird beliefs and put them in a closet versus having open dialogue."

— Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, founder and president of New-Wave Feminists, about being removed as a partner for the Women's March on Washington.

— Bobby Blanchard and Sanya Mansoor