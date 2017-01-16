Texas jail reforms are planned, but some fear unfunded mandates (video)
A year and a half after Sandra Bland was found dead in the Waller County Jail, Texas lawmakers are expected to consider new jail reforms. But rural sheriffs worry the state’s tight budget situation could result in unfunded mandates. This is part of our "State of Mind" video series on community concerns coming to the Capitol.
