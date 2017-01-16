Full video of Peniel Joseph's keynote address on "What Does Racial Justice Mean in the 21st Century?" from The Texas Tribune's Symposium on Race and Public Policy, held at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on January 13-14, 2017. Dr. Joseph is the founding director of UT-Austin's Center for the Study of Race & Democracy.

Disclosure: Huston-Tillotson University and the University of Texas at Austin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.