What Does Racial Justice Mean in the 21st Century? (video)
Full video of Peniel Joseph's keynote address on "What Does Racial Justice Mean in the 21st Century?" from The Texas Tribune's Symposium on Race and Public Policy, held at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on January 13-14, 2017. Dr. Joseph is the founding director of UT-Austin's Center for the Study of Race & Democracy.
Disclosure: Huston-Tillotson University and the University of Texas at Austin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
