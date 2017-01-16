Discredited link between vaccines and autism resurfaces
A scientifically-debunked theory linking childhood vaccines and autism got new life with the news that a proponent of the theory was reportedly asked to head a new autism commission.
A scientifically-debunked theory that there’s a link between childhood vaccines and autism got new life when Democratic scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a proponent of the theory — told reporters that President-elect Donald Trump asked him to head a new autism commission. (The New Yorker)
