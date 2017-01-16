Cigna, CVS bolster EpiPen rivals
Cigna has stopped coverage for $600 EpiPens and CVS Pharmacy has dramatically lowered prices for a competing device with a different brand name.
The health insurance company Cigna stopped coverage for $600 EpiPens and pharmacy chain CVS dramatically lowered prices for a competing device with a different brand name, dealing a blow to the EpiPen maker Mylan. (CNBC)
