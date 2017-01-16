The Bookshelf: Jan. 17, 2017
In this week's Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights No One Cares About Crazy People.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
NO ONE CARES ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America
by Ron Powers
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Powers presents two searing sagas: an indictment of mental health care in the United States and the story of his two schizophrenic sons. Having previously published notable books in the realms of biography, media criticism, small-town ethnography, investigative journalism, and memoir, the author once again demonstrates his versatility. … Powers intends for the book to comfort families dealing with severe mental illness, to shock general readers with examples of atrocities befalling the mentally ill, to show that “crazy people” are rarely dangerous to anybody but themselves, and to push for significant reform. … This hybrid narrative, enhanced by the author’s considerable skills as a literary stylist, succeeds on every level.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up