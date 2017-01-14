Race in Policing in Texas (video)
Check out full video from our conversation on race and policing at the Texas Tribune symposium on race. Panelists include Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens and Dallas State Rep. Eric Johnson.
