Wind farm plans fuel military bases' encroachment concerns (video)
News of a possible wind farm development near a northwest Texas Air Force base has raised concerns about protecting military properties from outside development. Related legislation is poised to be a part of this legislative session. This is part of our "State of Mind" video series.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up