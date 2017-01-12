Texas legislators driving bid for uniform rules on ride hailing (video)
Texas is one of about a dozen states without uniform ride-hailing standards. That could change after the 85th Legislative Session. This is part of our "State of Mind" video series looking at community concerns coming to the Capitol.
Disclosure: Uber and Lyft have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
