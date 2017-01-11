Texas Legislature faces a shift in border security funding debate (video)
In 2015, state lawmakers approved $800 million for border security efforts. But the election of Donald Trump as president has some thinking there will be a change in spending plans this session. This kicks off our "State of Mind" video series looking at community concerns coming to the Capitol.
