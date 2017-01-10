Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Region K (Lower Colorado) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; LCRA Dalchau Service Center, 3505 Montopolis Drive, Austin (10 a.m.)

Groundwater Management Area 11 Joint Planning Meeting; Nacogdoches City Hall, 202 E. Pilar, Nacogdoches (10 a.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 12

Texas Water Development Board Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (1:30 p.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Groundwater Management Area 16 Joint Planning Meeting; Brooks County Annex Courtroom, 408 W. Travis St., Falfurrias (1 p.m.)

Region A (Panhandle) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, 415 W. Eighth Ave., Amarillo (1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 933 E. Court St., Seguin (10 a.m.)

San Antonio River Authority Board of Directors Meeting; 100 E. Guenther St., San Antonio (2 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 19

Region E (Far West Texas) Regional Water Planning Meeting; Marfa City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave., Marfa (1:30 p.m.)

Region N (Coastal Bend) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; J. Calderon County Bldg., 710 E. Main St., Robstown (1:30 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 23

Water for Texas 2017 Conference; AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center, 1900 University Ave., Austin (Jan. 23-25)

Items for the Texas Water Events calendar are collected and curated by Todd Votteler, Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Water Journal. Additional calendar events can be found here.

Trib+Water also brings you the latest hires, promotions and appointments of note in the water community:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 20 appointed Todd Boykin of Amarillo and reappointed Jerry Bob Daniel of Truscott and Wilson Scaling of Henrietta to the board of directors of the Red River Authority of Texas for terms to expire Aug. 11, 2021.

Abbott appointed on Dec. 16 Lynn Murphy, CEO of Integrity Ancillary Management, LLC, to the San Antonio River Authority Board of Directors for a term until the next General Election or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Got any job or appointment announcements? Let us know. We'll publish as we receive them. Please send to jreynolds@texastribune.org.