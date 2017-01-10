Utility vows to do better after contaminating preserve
The West Travis County Public Utility Agency says that it is working on improving its procedures following an incident in which it released two million gallons of treated effluent last year into the nearby Balcones Preserve. The agency, which was fined by the TCEQ, released the non-potable treated wastewater into the preserve in response to the risk of overfilling wastewater ponds. (Water Online)
