The Texas Water Development Board issued a retrospective look at accomplishments and challenges over the year 2016 with a reminder of the Water for Texas Conference that it's sponsoring Jan. 23-25. The list of accomplishments includes publication of the 2017 Water Plan; advances in technology, including the TexasFlood.org site for flood-related data and information; and developments in water science, including the Texas Aquifers Study. (TWDB)