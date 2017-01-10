New research shows toll of human activities on rivers
New research findings, long in the making, show that the recent outbreak of a non-native deadly fish parasite on the Yellowstone River was probably the result of the cumulative impact of human activities.
New research findings, long in the making, show that the recent outbreak of a non-native deadly fish parasite on the Yellowstone River was probably the result of the cumulative impact of human activities that degraded the river's "immune system." A recent study summarizing much of the research, which you can get here, demonstrates the potentially destructive long-term effects on rivers from such activities as homebuilding, dams, irrigation and channelization. (environment 360)
