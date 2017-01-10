New research findings, long in the making, show that the recent outbreak of a non-native deadly fish parasite on the Yellowstone River was probably the result of the cumulative impact of human activities that degraded the river's "immune system." A recent study summarizing much of the research, which you can get here, demonstrates the potentially destructive long-term effects on rivers from such activities as homebuilding, dams, irrigation and channelization. (environment 360)